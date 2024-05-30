TD Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.82. 245,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,400. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.47.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

