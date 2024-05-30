TD Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 90,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,726,010,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,699,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 176,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,269,000 after acquiring an additional 32,963 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $286.67. 2,367,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,990. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $292.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.05 and a 200 day moving average of $271.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

