TD Capital Management LLC Buys 28 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $4.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $451.55. 30,558,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,125,109. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $460.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $440.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

