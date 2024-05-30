TD Capital Management LLC Has $32.50 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TD Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 3.7% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $32,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,535 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.