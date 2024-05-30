TD Capital Management LLC Invests $55,000 in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAPE. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter.
Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:CAPE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,459. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63. The company has a market cap of $377.38 million, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.93.
Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Profile
The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.
