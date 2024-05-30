TD Capital Management LLC Purchases 64,319 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 228.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,319 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.46. 3,618,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,096. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

