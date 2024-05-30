TD Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FELC traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $29.25. 370,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,366. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

