TD Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

TD Capital Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,992 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 1.5% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $13,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,301,000. Cedrus LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,277,000.

FTSM stock remained flat at $59.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,766. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.72. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $59.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

