Tigo Energy (TYGO) versus The Competition Financial Review

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) is one of 170 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Tigo Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tigo Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tigo Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60 Tigo Energy Competitors 2289 9358 18500 644 2.57

Tigo Energy currently has a consensus price target of $6.88, indicating a potential upside of 391.07%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 6.50%. Given Tigo Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tigo Energy $145.23 million -$980,000.00 -0.90 Tigo Energy Competitors $19.80 billion $769.07 million 9.05

This table compares Tigo Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tigo Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tigo Energy. Tigo Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tigo Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tigo Energy -18.48% -61.94% -24.06% Tigo Energy Competitors -112.81% -42.39% -7.90%

Volatility & Risk

Tigo Energy has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tigo Energy’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of Tigo Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Tigo Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tigo Energy competitors beat Tigo Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy, Inc. provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities. In addition, it offers GO Battery that provides energy resilience in the event of a grid outage and optimizes energy consumption based on rate plans for home energy needs; GO Inverter, which offers energy conversion for home consumption or export to the grid; GO Link/Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), a component for battery backup of on-grid systems; and GO Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger to reduce transportation costs. The company serves residential, commercial, and utility sectors through distributors and solar installers in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Tigo Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

