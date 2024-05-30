Truist Financial Upgrades Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) to Buy

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $1,200.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $1,011.00. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,020.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.44.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $1,066.15 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $464.25 and a 52 week high of $1,083.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $882.69 and its 200 day moving average is $804.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,681,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,986 shares of company stock valued at $16,922,971 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

