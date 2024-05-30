Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Fischer Investment Strategies LLC

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.7% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 96,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $750,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded down $4.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $292.20. 190,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,910. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.10 and a 1 year high of $298.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.83. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.