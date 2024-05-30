Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of VIA opened at $10.61 on Monday. Via Renewables has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 57.36% and a net margin of 5.68%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Via Renewables stock. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Via Renewables, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIA Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Metis Global Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Via Renewables as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

