Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of VIA opened at $10.61 on Monday. Via Renewables has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 57.36% and a net margin of 5.68%.
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
