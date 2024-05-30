Viking (NYSE:VIK) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VIK. Melius Research initiated coverage on Viking in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Shares of VIK opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Viking has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $31.06.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

