Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.47.

WAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,957,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,333,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $67,758,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,725,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,510,000 after purchasing an additional 876,413 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,339,000 after purchasing an additional 824,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 2.6 %

WAL stock opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.98. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Free Report

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.