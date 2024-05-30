Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $5.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 million, a PE ratio of 65.01 and a beta of 0.55. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $7.62.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.47%.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.