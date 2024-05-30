Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.63 Million

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $5.63 million and $9,346.01 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 12,561,661 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 12,562,037.09395185. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.45626882 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $9,520.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

