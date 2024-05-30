Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $9.76 billion and $774,304.84 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,422,787,372 coins and its circulating supply is 87,422,775,793 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,422,787,372.38475 with 87,422,775,792.86241 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.11133705 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $1,927,825.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

