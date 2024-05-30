XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of XPO opened at $107.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average is $104.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. XPO has a 12-month low of $46.65 and a 12-month high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 48,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,796,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

