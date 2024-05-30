Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) & Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Financial Review

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) and Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Yara International ASA and Secom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yara International ASA -0.24% 3.19% 1.47% Secom 8.79% 7.57% 5.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Yara International ASA and Secom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yara International ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Secom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Yara International ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yara International ASA and Secom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yara International ASA $15.55 billion 0.51 $48.00 million ($0.07) -220.71 Secom $8.24 billion 1.76 $711.04 million $0.84 18.50

Secom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yara International ASA. Yara International ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Secom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Yara International ASA pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. Secom pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Yara International ASA pays out -3,057.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Secom pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Yara International ASA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Yara International ASA has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Secom has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Secom beats Yara International ASA on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers. It also offers digital solutions, such as variable rate application solutions; N-Sensor, a tractor-mounted hardware; N-Tester, a handheld nitrogen measurement tool; YaraFX Insight, an agricultural API; and Atfarm, a digital toolbox for farmer. The company sells its products under YaraBela, YaraMila, YaraLiva, YaraVita, YaraRega, YaraTera, YaraSuna, and YaraVera and brands. Yara International ASA was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems. The Fire Protection Services segment provides fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, and maintenance services to office buildings, production facilities, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences. The Medical Services segment offers home nursing, pharmaceutical dispensing, home delivery services, health and preventative care services, and personal and outpatient care services; and cloud-based medical reporting services and SECOM LINKus application. This segment also operates the general hospital and residences for seniors; and sells medical equipment and pharmaceuticals. The Insurance Services Segment provides fire insurance, automobile insurance, and cancer treatment insurance services. The Geospatial Information Services segment offers geospatial information services to public-sector entities, such as national and local governments; private sector customers; and overseas government agencies. The BPO and ICT Services segment provides contact centers and back office support services, data center, disaster preparedness, information security, and cloud-based services, as well as SaaS solutions. The Other Services segment offers real estate leasing, construction, and installation services. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

