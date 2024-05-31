192,289 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 192,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $39.26. 19,905,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,006,004. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

