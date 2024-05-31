4,948 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Gridiron Partners LLC

Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.07. 685,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.32 and a 200 day moving average of $122.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.54 and a 12-month high of $133.56.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

