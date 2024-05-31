AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 98.6% from the April 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $155,868.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,100,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,613,712.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 93,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,279.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,676,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,325 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 844,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 72,914 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 236,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AFB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,492. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

