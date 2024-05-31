Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Up 4.6%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.34. 155,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,740,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ALT. Guggenheim cut Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Altimmune Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 22,645.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the third quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

