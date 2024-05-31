Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 31st (AAL, AMBA, ASAN, BSX, CLLS, CNOB, COO, COST, CTXR, CYTH)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 31st:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 3,000 ($38.31) price target on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $676.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $650.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $875.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $800.00.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $320.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $230.00.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an under perform rating. Northland Securities currently has $0.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a buy rating to an accumulate rating.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 4,200 ($53.64) target price on the stock.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $270.00 price target on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $260.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $290.00.

