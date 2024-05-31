APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Holdings Reduced by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 14.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 28.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,584,000 after acquiring an additional 179,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.31. 1,965,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,540,458. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 3.29. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

