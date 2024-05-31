Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Down 0%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $191.06 and last traded at $191.25. Approximately 13,794,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 60,021,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective (up previously from $189.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.59.

Get Apple alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 271,270 shares of company stock worth $46,511,696. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.