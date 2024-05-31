Arrow Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.60. 829,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,389. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.51 and its 200 day moving average is $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $96.67.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

