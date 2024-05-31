Arrow Financial Corp Has $8.94 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.10. 1,111,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,280,316. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2492 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

