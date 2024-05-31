Arrow Financial Corp Sells 34 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,956.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $563.41. 666,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $575.62 and a 200-day moving average of $550.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,839,780. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.