Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Get Asana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Asana

Asana Stock Performance

ASAN traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $13.62. 2,001,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,042. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.22. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Asana

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,832.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $69,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 220,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,832.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886 over the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 6.5% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Asana by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Asana by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.