Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $22.21 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $22,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 279.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 38.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 156.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $5,973,567.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,698,272.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MongoDB from $465.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.18.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB traded down $75.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,135,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,776. The company’s 50-day moving average is $355.70 and its 200 day moving average is $391.76. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.25 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 1.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

