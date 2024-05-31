Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Invests $50.25 Million in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $50,247,000. BlackRock makes up 1.3% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Taurus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 43,350.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BLK. UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded up $6.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $768.23. 256,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,055. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $786.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $785.55. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

