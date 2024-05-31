Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $42,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $640.95. 1,763,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,720. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $742.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $733.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.58, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $526.11 and a twelve month high of $815.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,315 shares of company stock worth $2,464,532. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. UBS Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

