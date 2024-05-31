Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 32 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 12,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 141,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,839,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $336.56. 422,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,275. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $348.07. The company has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

