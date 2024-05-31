Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 56,241 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,319 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 56,241 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $44,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,051 shares of company stock valued at $29,400,780. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $17.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $629.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,499. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $609.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $664.25. The company has a market capitalization of $271.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.00.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

