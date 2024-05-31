Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 973 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.0% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $77,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Lcnb Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Broadcom by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 200,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $223,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Stock Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ AVGO traded down $55.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,308.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,394. The company has a market capitalization of $606.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,334.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,213.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $776.38 and a 12 month high of $1,445.40.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,296.91.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.