Avestar Capital LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,160 shares of company stock worth $46,153,547. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $558.39. 669,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $630.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $622.68. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

