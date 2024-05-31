Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $95.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.36.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $81.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,415,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.10. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 549.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

