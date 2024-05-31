Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Up 17.7% in May

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 239.0 days.

Bitcoin Group Price Performance

BTGGF remained flat at $62.37 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 178. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89. Bitcoin Group has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $62.37.

Bitcoin Group Company Profile

Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

