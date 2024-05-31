Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Brother Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BRTHY remained flat at $37.19 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 181. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.91. Brother Industries has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $38.68.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

