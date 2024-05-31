BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the April 30th total of 177,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.8 days.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $2.38 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $2.60.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
