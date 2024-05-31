BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the April 30th total of 177,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.8 days.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $2.38 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and owns 77 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.2 billion. BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.