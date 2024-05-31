Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 811.0 days.

Bunzl Price Performance

Shares of BZLFF remained flat at $38.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average is $38.56. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

