Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 811.0 days.
Bunzl Price Performance
Shares of BZLFF remained flat at $38.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average is $38.56. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.
About Bunzl
