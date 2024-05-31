Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of BURL opened at $235.49 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $241.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.82 and a 200-day moving average of $192.87.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BURL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.25.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

