Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Target Price to $34.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,941. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.33% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $610,626.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 728,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,135,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $28,300.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 135,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,296.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $610,626.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 728,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,135,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,776 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 1,987.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 5,462.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

