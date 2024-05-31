Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$71.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.09.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down C$2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$66.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,019,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,018. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$47.44 and a 1-year high of C$69.54.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.07 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7699387 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

