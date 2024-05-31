Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in May

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the April 30th total of 201,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Canfor Stock Down 1.5 %
CFPZF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,622. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09. Canfor has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $18.07.
About Canfor
