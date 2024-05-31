Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in May

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the April 30th total of 201,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Canfor Stock Down 1.5 %

CFPZF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,622. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09. Canfor has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $18.07.

Get Canfor alerts:

About Canfor

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.