ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

CEM stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.06. The company had a trading volume of 26,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,671. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.16. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a fifty-two week low of $31.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 17.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 248,594 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 78,667 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 110,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 33.5% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 152.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 52,181 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

