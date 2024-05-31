ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance
CEM stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.06. The company had a trading volume of 26,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,671. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.16. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a fifty-two week low of $31.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.