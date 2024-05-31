Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $90.23, but opened at $96.00. Cooper Companies shares last traded at $94.57, with a volume of 259,706 shares traded.

The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on COO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 309.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 717.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,634.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 19,728 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 278.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,903 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 25,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $139,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.