D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Short Interest Update

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 8,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 20,744 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 5.0 %

D-Wave Quantum stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. 1,164,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,885,550. The company has a market cap of $222.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

