D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Short Interest Update

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 8,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 5.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 20,744 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. 1,164,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,885,550. The company has a market cap of $222.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile



D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

