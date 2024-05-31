Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Gap Down to $169.92

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $169.92, but opened at $143.80. Dell Technologies shares last traded at $137.59, with a volume of 11,764,646 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.56.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.40. The company has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $835,946,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,760 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,453,000 after buying an additional 3,023,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after buying an additional 2,472,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

